Following the airing of the season 35 finale of “The Amazing Race”, Blake Haynes talks with the brand new winners, brother duo Greg and John Franklin.

The Franklin brothers dominanted the season with their numerous first place finishes and well rounded ability to soar during the race. The brothers beat out best friends Joel and Garrett as well as father son pair Rob and Corey in the season’s final leg in Seattle.

They discuss what their audtion video was like for the show, why they wanted to compete on “The Amazing Race” together, they’re favorite place they traveled to, and more. Plus, they share what they plan to do with the one million dollars they win.

All episodes of season 35 of “The Amazing Race” are available to stream on Paramount+.