Blake and Producer Charlie are back for another recap of episode 8 of season 35 of “The Amazing Race”.

This week the teams continued their adventure in Slovenia by delivering wooden goods, building a life size dragon puzzle, and getting in the Adriatic Sea to swap out mussel buoys or scrape off barnacles. This episode we see Chelsea struggle heavily with delivering the goods and also see Steve and Annaleigh finally making their way back to middle of the pick. Also, Corey and Rob mess up the detour so bad that they switch challenges to make up for loss time.

On episode 8, it’s brothers Greg and John who once again come in first place and best friends Chelsea and Robbin who are last to the pit stop.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.