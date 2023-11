On episode 8 of “The Amazing Race” season 35, the remaining teams travel to Slovenia – a first time location for the show. The teams were tasked with varying challenges and lots of modes of transportation including planes, trains, skis, ziplines, and more.

Greg and John once again come out on top with a first place finish and sister duo Morgan and Lena were eliminated at the conclusion of this leg.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednedays on CBS and Paramount+.