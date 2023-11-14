Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Team Pink, Andrea and Malaina were the last place team in the Germany leg of “The Amazing Race” Season 35. Blake Haynes with Andrea about their overall experience on the show and what went wrong on that fatal last day. Andrea shares that the ladies have been waiting to get on “The Amazing Race” for […]
Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, the New York based engaged couple, was last to the Pit Stop on last week’s episode of “The Amazing Race” season 35. Blake Haynes chats with the pair about their experience filming the show and their biggest takeaways from the race around the world. Joe and Ian detail what it’s […]