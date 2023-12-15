Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
by: Charles Skyles
Following the airing of the season 35 finale of “The Amazing Race”, Blake Haynes talks with the brand new winners, brother duo Greg and John Franklin. The Franklin brothers dominanted the season with their numerous first place finishes and well rounded ability to soar during the race. The brothers beat out best friends Joel and […]
Blake Haynes chats with Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, father daughter duo on season 35 of “The Amazing Race”. The pair discusses their navigation issues while on the race and how reading maps and street signs in varying languages proved to be a true test. They also address the way their dynamic is portrayed […]
Blake Haynes talks with “The Amazing Race” Season 35 5th place finishers, Ashlie and Todd Martin, about their experience competiting on the show. The Martins discuss being open and vulnerable about their maritial struggles as well as how the race strengthened their relationship. Also, they discuss Ashlie’s fear of skydiving in episode 10 and if […]
Blake Haynes talks with Cheslea Day, one half of the most recently eliminated team on Season 35 of “The Amazing Race”. Day discusses the backlack her and race partners, Robbin Tomich, received for not helping other teams out at random points in the show and how editing can be tricky. She said there are times […]
Blake and Producer Charlie are back for another recap of episode 8 of season 35 of “The Amazing Race”. This week the teams continued their adventure in Slovenia by delivering wooden goods, building a life size dragon puzzle, and getting in the Adriatic Sea to swap out mussel buoys or scrape off barnacles. This episode […]
On episode 8 of “The Amazing Race” season 35, the remaining teams travel to Slovenia – a first time location for the show. The teams were tasked with varying challenges and lots of modes of transportation including planes, trains, skis, ziplines, and more. Greg and John once again come out on top with a first […]
Blake Haynes spoke with sister duo Morgan and Lena Franklin from “The Amazing Race” Season 35 following their elimination on episode seven in Slovenia. The Franklin sisters discuss the higlights of competiting together on the show including how it improved their relationship and a challenge in India that they had unknowingly preparing for. They detail […]