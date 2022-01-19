The Amazing Race Season 33: Episode 2 with Carissa & Blake – 01/19/2022

BRANSON, Mo. - The Mansion Theatre has announced its plans to create a studio where television, film, music, and animation will be produced in Branson.

Mansion Entertainment Group CEO Larry Wilhite says several projects are in development to expand their company further into the entertainment world. The largest being "The Mansion Studios" which will be a full motion picture and television studio. It will have soundstages and volume stages in the sizes of 18,000 square feet to 48,000 square feet.