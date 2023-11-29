Blake and Producer Charlie are recapping episode 9 of season 45 of “Survivor”.

This week on “Survivor”, the remaining castaways are sent into a frenzy when the immunity challenge has multiple twists involved with it. Some players have to earn back their vote after losing the challenge while another player is unsucessful in working their way back up from the bottom of the pack. At the of the episode, the third castaway of the season is sent to the jury.

Brand new episodes of “Survivor” air Wednesdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.