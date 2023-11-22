Blake Haynes and Producer Charlie are recapping episode 8 of Survivor Season 45.

This episode involves the awaited return of the “Survivor Auction” with brand new twists including one player losing their vote. Bruce wins this week’s immunity challenge which leaves the other tribe mates scrambling as to who to vote out this week. At tribal council, a player is blindsided by the vote as they become the second member of this season’s jury.

