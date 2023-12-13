Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Blake and Producer Charlie are recapping episode 9 of season 45 of “Survivor”. This week on “Survivor”, the remaining castaways are sent into a frenzy when the immunity challenge has multiple twists involved with it. Some players have to earn back their vote after losing the challenge while another player is unsucessful in working their […]
Blake Haynes catches up with Survivor Seaon 42 winner Maryanne Oketch on what life has been like since she won the show. Oketch shares that she has remained close with several of her castmates and has recently gotten enagaged. She says her life has completely changed since winning the show and has allowed her to […]
Blake Haynes and Producer Charlie are recapping episode 8 of Survivor Season 45. This episode involves the awaited return of the “Survivor Auction” with brand new twists including one player losing their vote. Bruce wins this week’s immunity challenge which leaves the other tribe mates scrambling as to who to vote out this week. At […]
“Survivor” Season 44 has offically come to a close and Yam Yam Arocho was crowned “sole survivor”. Blake Haynes talked with Yam Yam about his historic win, his Tika alliance with Carson and Carolyn, and his favorite moment on the show that did not air. Yam Yam can be followed on social media @yamilpr and […]