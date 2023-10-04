Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
by: Charles Skyles
“Survivor” Season 44 has offically come to a close and Yam Yam Arocho was crowned “sole survivor”. Blake Haynes talked with Yam Yam about his historic win, his Tika alliance with Carson and Carolyn, and his favorite moment on the show that did not air. Yam Yam can be followed on social media @yamilpr and […]
Former “Survivor” contestant, Stephen Fishbach, shares his opinions on the new era of “Survivor,” season 41 and beyond. Hear his take on the high amount of twists, new 26 day format, and who he thinks might win “Survivor” season 44. Survivor airs new episodes on Wednesdays on CBS and is also available to stream on […]
Blake Haynes chats with former Survivor contestant, Stephen Fishbach, on his experiences on both Survivor: Tocantins and Survivor: Second Chances. He discusses where his relationship with former ally JT Thomas stands today and if he’d ever return to the island for a third time. Survivor airs brand new episodes Wednesdays on CBS and is also […]