“Survivor” Season 44 has offically come to a close and Yam Yam Arocho was crowned “sole survivor”. Blake Haynes talked with Yam Yam about his historic win, his Tika alliance with Carson and Carolyn, and his favorite moment on the show that did not air.

Yam Yam can be followed on social media @yamilpr and the entire 44th season of “Survivor” can be streamed on Paramount+.