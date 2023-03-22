KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
by: Charles Skyles
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 04:34 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 04:34 PM CDT
Whether you’re a seasoned sous vide chef or new to the method, it’s a good idea to know which accessories are best.
Dates are dark-brown fruits that have a naturally sweet caramel-like taste. They are sticky and chewy and are a healthy option to replace sugar in your diet.
There are a handful of essentials you can have on deck if a child in your home comes down with a cold, cough, flu or stomach issue.
Blake sat down with Survivor 44 contestant, Carson Garrett, to get the scoop on season 44 ahead of tonight’s premiere! Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
In this post finale interview, Karla Cruz Godoy shares with Blake her threat level in the game along with her valued alliances and perception on the game. Plus find out why she ultimately voted for Gabler to win the season.
Blake talks with Jesse Lopez from Survivor Season 43. After an incredible season and becomig a fan favorite, Jesse lost the infamous fire making challenge against Gabler at the final 4 tribal council.
Blake sits with the winner of Survivor Season 43, Mike Gabler. Gabler discusses being the second oldest winner in Survivor history and the first ever Survivor winner to donate all of his winning earnings to charity.
In this week’s Survivor Season 43 review, Cami and Blake discuss all the happenings of the season finale.
Cami and Blake unpack everything that happened in Survivor Season 43’s episode 10.
Cami and Blake break down all the details of Episode 8 of Survivor Season 43! Find out which castaway became the first member of the season’s jury. Catch new episodes of Survivor every Wednesday on CBS.
Cami and Blake review the season premiere of Survivor airing Wednesdays on CBS. They provide with you insight into the episode’s challenges, that first tribal council, and the early season picks.