by: Charles Skyles
Posted: Oct 5, 2022 / 04:11 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 5, 2022 / 04:11 PM CDT
Cami and Blake review the season premiere of Survivor airing Wednesdays on CBS. They provide with you insight into the episode’s challenges, that first tribal council, and the early season picks.
Blake caught up with Paralympian, Noelle Lambert, ahead of tonight's season 43 Survivor premiere to talk about her hopes and goals of being on the show.