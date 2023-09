Blake Haynes interviews Austin Li Coon, contestant on Season 45 of Survivor, about his desire to be on the show and his journey to the first day of filming.

Coon was flown out to Fiji as an alternate to the cast but was eventually made aware by a producer that he would officially be joining the main cast for the season. He details why he feels like he has a shot at winning the game.

“Survivor” premieres Wednesday, September 27th and will continually air Wednesdays on CBS and Paramount+.