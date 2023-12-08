Purna Biswa or Player 031 from Lenexa, Kansas is just one of the 456 contestants who competed on season 1 of Netflix original series, “Squid Game: The Challenge”.

Biswa details his childhood in Nepal and what that was like before moving to Kansas when he was 16 and graduating both high school and college in the Kansas City area. His motive for applying for the show was not only to fulfill a desire to be on Netflix but also to spotlight someone like him and his story to allow other people to feel seen and also hopefully apply to shows like “Squid Game: The Challenge” in the future.

Player 031 made it rather far in the overall competition, being eliminated after rolling the dice in one of the show’s many tests and landing on six which then means he was out. He said that he loved the competitions featured on the show and liked the glas bridge game the best. He feels Mai, the season’s winner, was most deserving because she took the most risks throughout the season.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” has already been renewed for a season two on Netflix and all episodes of season one are available to stream now.