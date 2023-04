We are excited to announce a new collaboration between the Springfield Symphony and the St. Louis Ballet under the artistic direction of Gen Horiuchi for a performance of Tchaikovsky’s beloved Swan Lake. We welcome this celebrated ballet company to Hammons Hall for Horiuchi’s staging of this audience-favorite love story about Prince Siegfried and the beautiful Swan Queen.

