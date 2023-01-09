The Springfield Symphony is delighted to offer the world premiere of Daijana Wallace’s beautiful Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra, featuring our own Principal Cellist Daniel Ketter, Saturday, January 14th. And we’ll play Sibelius’s Second Symphony, which Sibelius described as “a confession of the soul.” The symphony is grandiose, profound, and ecstatic, and its love themes range from love of country to a meditation on Don Juan, the notorious Spanish lover.

