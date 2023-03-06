The marriage of composer Robert Schumann and pianist Clara Schumann was filled with musical innovation and intellectual engagement, but it was also marked by tragedy. The arrival of young rising star Johannes Brahms brought joy to their household, and the deep bond that developed between Clara and Johannes has long been the subject of question and conjecture. The Springfield Symphony will present a unique evening of symphonic, chamber, and solo works by both Schumanns and Brahms, while actors illuminate the human story behind these towering figures of western music.

