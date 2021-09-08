Springfield Coffee Fest, ON TOUR – 09/08/2021

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
9/11: We Remember
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Romance scam! Missouri woman sends $1.2M to faux beau
Democrats say $3.5T spending plan includes childcare relief
Video
Larry Walker officially inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
WEB EXTRA: 9/11 flight attendant’s ring survives plane crash
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, September 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Whiskey
Video
Tuesday, September 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Chiquita
Video
Tuesday, September 7 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Larry Walker officially inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Watch: Baseball Hall of Fame pays tribute to St. Louis Cardinals Lou Brock and Bob Gibson
Mahomes nears record books again entering 2021 season
Kansas City Chiefs have two Canadian-born doctors with pro football experience
Video
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ son confuses favorite QB Dak Prescott with Patrick Mahomes
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Best of Branson – Retro Mania
Search
Search
Search
Springfield Coffee Fest, ON TOUR – 09/08/2021
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Sep 8, 2021 / 04:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2021 / 04:45 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Strange foxes found roaming Springfield
Video
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri
9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror
Video
Kimberling City police chief and several officers submit resignations; cite pay issues and new job opportunities
Missouri: Beware of this bug