Don’t miss your chance to put your cornhole skills to the test with this amazing Cornhole Tournament happening Saturday, September 16th! Money raised from this tournament will go to benefit the In Time of Need Foundation, which assists people in our communities who struggle with basic life needs because of significant medical events. Get your team registered now for this amazing event!!

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!