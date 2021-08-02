Show Me Missouri – Celebrating 200 Years – 08/02/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Show Me Missouri: The evolution of music in the Ozarks
Video
Springfield Contractors Association hosts 1st “Build-U” event
Video
Missouri veteran receives new roof
Show Me Missouri: The history of farming in the Ozarks
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Monday, August 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Oliver
Video
Monday, August 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, August 1 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, August 1 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Players hope to impress as Chiefs add depth
Video
Top Stories
Cards promote Burleson to Memphis
Video
Canada beats US women 1-0 in Olympic soccer semifinals
Simone Biles to return for Olympic balance beam finals on Tuesday
Video
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Show Me Missouri – Celebrating 200 Years – 08/02/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Aug 2, 2021 / 06:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2021 / 06:16 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Show Me Missouri: The story of the Native American tribes who called the state home nearly 12,000 years ago
Video
“To protect the rest of society” Judge gives two life sentences to Springfield man
Ozarks Tonight: American Indian Center of Springfield
Video
Springfield mentioned in EPA report designed to keep environmental priorities local
Video
Springfield natives compete on a Game Show Network trivia show
Video