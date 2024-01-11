Meet Dixie! She’s looking for her forever home at Rescue One!! If you would like to adopt Dixie or donate to the shelter visit rescueonespringfield.com!!
Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Meet Dixie! She’s looking for her forever home at Rescue One!! If you would like to adopt Dixie or donate to the shelter visit rescueonespringfield.com!!
Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!