Shelter Spotlight – 2/25/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Mobile home catches fire in Sparta, building called “a total loss”
Gallery
Missouri governor drives tractor to state Capitol
Video
House could vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, $1,400 checks Friday
Video
Heinz website now takes 57 minutes to load – but there’s a reward for your patience
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, February 25 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Bo
Video
Thursday, February 25 Morning Forecast
Video
Gas prices on the rise due to February snowstorms
Video
Wednesday, February 24 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Ford’s Bears hope to stay hot in Evansville
Fredrick, Klousia lead outdoors class into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert dies by suicide following human trafficking, sexual assault charges
Attending MSU Bears baseball this spring? Here are the health regulations fans need to follow
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Shelter Spotlight – 2/25/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 04:20 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2021 / 04:20 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
PokéTheft: Springfield store robbed of $50,000 in Pokémon cards
Video
Missouri county gun ordinance OKs arrest of federal agents
New apartment building houses low-income families and young adults transitioning out of foster care
Video
Camden County father charged after infant found with substantial burns
Mike Parson says next tier of Missouri vaccination plan will be ready in mid-March
Video