Serenity Honors – 07/12/21

BRANSON, Mo. -- Hospitals are working to educate people on what it's like working in a COVID-19 unit and nurses are sharing their stories through social media.

"You have multiple patients to balance and you're at the door, trying to get dressed so you can go in and help them," said Kayla Hilles, an ICU nurse at Cox Medical Center. "And you're trying to redirect them to put their oxygen back on their nose. And you see their oxygen levels dropping quickly. All you're trying to do is rush in there to help them."