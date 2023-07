Don’t miss the second annual 50/50 Community Dinner happening Sunday, July 23rd at The Aviary on Republic Road in Springfield! Proceeds from this amazing 7-course meal will go to benefit the Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation and the Springfield Branson chapter of the American Culinary Federation! Get your tickets now!

