Scooters Sports Grill – 10/01/21

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis called for a resolution to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans in his recently published book Vietnam 101. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, of the Texas Second Congressional District, put forth this legislation. If accepted, the joint resolution will result in a formal apology to Vietnam Veterans for the treatment they received upon returning home. The Bill was co-sponsored by Missouri Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District.

"I think this is fifty years too late, but it's better late than never,” Davis said. "I mean I don't have a lot of time yet, but that's unfinished business for people like me.”