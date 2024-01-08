Recipe below!
Ingredients
- 2 cans of Hy-Vee hearty baked potato with cheddar & bacon soup
- 1 pkg Graziano Bros. precooked Italian sausage
- 1/4 c drained & cut up Gustare Vita marinated sundried tomatoes
- 2 tbsp Gustare Vita red wine vinegar
- 1/4 tsp coarsely ground Hy-Vee garlic pepper
- 2 large stalks curly kale, ribs removed and leaves coarsely chopped (2 cups)
Instructions
- Stir together soup, sausage, sundried tomatoes, vinegar and garlic pepper in a medium saucepan.
- Bring to boil; reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Add chopped kale; simmer for 8 to 10 minutes more or until heated through.
