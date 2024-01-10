Russell Dickerson will be performing live in Springfield, Missouri for the opening day of the Wilsons Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Dickerson spoke with Blake Haynes about how he knew he was meant to do music and explains his early music foundation. Plus, he talks affectionaley about his wife and how much their relationship has impacted his songwriting. He provides details into this “After Party Deluxe” album that was released near the end of 2023 and gives deeper insight into the stories behind a few of his hit singles.

Dickerson will be back on tour starting in February and teased a new tour announcement coming soon that will kick off this summer. He is authentically himself on social media, fans can follow his social platform pages or find all of his music on whatever you stream your music on.

For more information, visit russelldickerson.com.