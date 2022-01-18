Queen City Shout – 01/18/2022

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Boomtown
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Crime Traveler
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime
Cassidy Rainwater
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
MO test alert sent out with Batman references
Stealing charges against former Forsyth city worker
Republic School District cancels class briefly for virtual learning
Reward offered for information about Alex Reed
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, January 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Winston
Video
Monday, January 17 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ally
Video
Monday, January 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Number one Strafford runs past Central in Rogersville Tourney
Video
Kickapoo holds off Lady Eagles in top ranked showdown
Video
Mosley racks in weekly hoops awards
Video
Arrowhead Stadium fireworks can’t keep up with Chiefs explosive offense… again!
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us new
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Queen City Shout – 01/18/2022
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jan 18, 2022 / 04:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2022 / 04:54 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Host Chat
Dollars And Sense -
Survivor
Tom and Joy's Watchlist
Celebrity Corner
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Hy-Vee What's Cooking