Putting the Ozarks First – 5/26/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
How charities adapted to provide during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jeff Bezos to officially step down as Amazon CEO on July 5
Stone County Sheriff’s Office asks public to identify break-in suspect
Mass shootings plague the US in 2021
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Chica Cinderella
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, May 26 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, May 25 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ellie
Video
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Forecast
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
KC NWSL: Everything you need to know about 1st season home opener
Video
Titans end Nixa’s season in sectionals
Video
Ziegenbein leads four Bears with All-Valley honors
Mizzou’s Pingeton rebuilding with Strafford’s Hayley Frank
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Putting the Ozarks First – 5/26/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
May 26, 2021 / 04:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2021 / 04:12 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Community of Clever raises money to encourage a bullied child to keep playing
Video
Half of a Texas high school’s graduating class suspended over prank
Mikaila Koch pleads guilty to careless driving charge, Sentenced to jail time and probation
Weather
Missouri governor appoints Judge Robin Ransom to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Video