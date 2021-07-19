Price Cutter Charity Championship -Children’s Smile Center – 07/19/21

MONETT, Mo. -- According to U.S. Department of Labor, three employers at a Missouri residential nursing facility exposed workers and residents to asbestos and failed to ensure the safe removal of the known carcinogen during a flooring replacement project.

In January 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an inspection at the Bentonview Park Health & Rehabilitation based on a referral from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. On January 22, 2021, the state agency evacuated the facility's residents after flooring work began on December 21, 2020.