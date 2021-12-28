Planes, Trains, & Automobiles Sweepstakes – 12/28/2021

EL CAJON, California (KSWB) – Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they were "not able to find any survivors" after a small business jet crashed near El Cajon, California, on Monday evening.

Federal investigators said the aircraft had taken off from Orange County with four people on board, but questions remain about the plane's occupants. The jet crashed just east of El Cajon, in the Bostonia area, around 7:15 p.m.