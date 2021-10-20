Ozarks Live – What’s Cooking with HyVee? – 10/20/2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Should higher education institutions be funded on students' success after graduation? It's something lawmakers in Jefferson City are discussing.

This funding model has been inactive in the state for years, but back in the 1990s, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development said Missouri was the leading state for funding higher education institutions based on performance.

It's now something the department wants to bring back, to incentivize colleges and universities.

"In theory, money gives incentives for leaders to solve problems and so the student benefits from the environment in which there are fewer barriers because schools are strongly incentivized to reduce those barriers through graduation," commissioner for the higher education department Zora Mulligan told lawmakers Wednesday.

During a Joint Committee on Education, Mulligan said Missouri currently funds the state's higher education institutions through a base plus model.

"Which means that every institution gets the same percent increase or decrease in a given year," Mulligan said. "We have tried many times over the years as a department to shift the focus to increase emphasis on performance funding."