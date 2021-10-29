Ozarks Live – Thriller on C Street – 10/29/2021

NEVADA, Mo. -- The fiancée of a Justin Goolsby, a man that was shot and killed at an I-49 gas station, took to TikTok to share her version of what transpired that day. One of Maria Morris' videos has been viewed more than 5.2 million times in just two days.

According to law enforcement, during an exchange to pick up his child from her mother back in September, 32-year-old Justin Goolsby was shot multiple times while waiting in his car in a Pilot Travel Center parking lot. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Goolsby would later be pronounced dead that evening at Nevada Regional Medical Center.