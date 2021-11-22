Ozarks Live – Small Business Saturday – 11/22/2021

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
COVID Vaccine Updates
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
You can make the holiday season brighter for a senior citizen in Branson
7 Missouri cities, counties now 50% fully vaccinated
Dorial Green-Beckham back in jail for 180 days for violating probation
PREVIEW: Timothy Norton to appear in court this week in the murder of Cassidy Rainwater
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Sandy
Video
Top Stories
Monday, November 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 21 Forecast
Video
Saturday, November 19 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
‘Whole defense went crazy!’: Patrick Mahomes credits defense for team’s 4-game winning streak
Athlete of the Week: Zach Richards
Video
Bears to host UT-Martin in FCS Playoffs
Video
Former Chiefs player Anthony Sherman returning to Arrowhead Stadium for Cowboys game
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Ozarks Live – Small Business Saturday – 11/22/2021
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Nov 22, 2021 / 04:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2021 / 04:47 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Host Chat
Dollars And Sense -
Hy-Vee What's Cooking
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Dorial Green-Beckham back in jail for 180 days for violating probation
Springfield police say E. Morningside shooting is now being investigated as a homicide; victim identified
Silver Dollar City reopens after fire burns down multiple structures
Video
Dallas County 5-year-old killed by rolling vehicle
St. Louis mayor and Missouri clash over million dollar deal to help police
Video