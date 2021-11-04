Ozarks Live – Shelter Spoltight – “Bentley” – 11/04/2021

JOPLIN, Mo. – Children ages 5 to 11 can now be scheduled for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine through Freeman Health System this month at vaccine clinics in the Joplin area. This will be done in two doses, with the second one being administered 21 days after the first at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd.

According to a press release, Two first-dose clinics are planned for Wednesday, November 17, from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 20, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Second-dose appointments are made at the same time and will take place December 8 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and December 11 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. The pediatric vaccine clinics will be staffed with pediatric nurses as vaccinators. A Freeman pediatrician will be available to observe.