Ozarks Live – Prostate Cancer Awareness with Dan Lucy – 11/12/2021

WHEELING, Ill. — An Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of a Wheeling mother and her 1-year-old daughter. He was arrested in southwest Missouri.

Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check. Police determined her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs was missing after she was found dead.