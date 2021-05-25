Ozarks Live! Live From Still Waters Lakefront Resort – Part Four – 5/25/21

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that school districts across the state will receive $50 million in grant money over the next three years to help recruit and retain teachers. Individual school districts are set to receive $10,000 grants from DESE.

"This is not something that we want to do while the grant is going to be going for the next three years, but we want it to be something that is going to be sustainable, said Dr. Brian Wilson, the Hollister School District Superintendent.