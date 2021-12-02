Ozarks Live – Consumer Credit Counseling – 12/2/2021

BRANSON, Mo. – Tom Lehman is a world-renowned golf champion, and tonight he is the special guest speaker at the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks 9th annual “Thanks 4 Giving” Gala. Lehman said the decision to accept the offer as guest speaker was a no-brainer.

"I've always had a heart and a passion for kids,” said Lehman. “The Boys and Girls Club is a service to kids that provides invaluable intangibles in their life, and that's something that is very important to me so when I was invited to come and be a part of this day to speak tonight at the gala, I quickly said yes."