Ozarks Live – Charity Fent Cake Design – 10/20/2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With fall-like temperatures and weather setting in, friends and families will want to get out and participate in fall activities like pumpkin patches. Here are some activities you can enjoy outside with the kids and friends.

The first is Campbell's Maze Daze & Pumpkin Patch, located in Clever, Mo, or south of Springfield. This space has a blow-up jumpy house, food, hayrides, personal campfires, and a scare maze for those who dare to enter. 177 Carob Rd, Clever, MO 65631