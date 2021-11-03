Ozarks Live – Celebrity Corner & ET – 11/03/2021

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
9/11: We Remember
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Prosecution files motions to discuss Josh Duggar’s past sexual molestation allegations
Video
Mizzou prepares employees they might have to follow federal vaccine mandate
Video
What is Movember and No-Shave November?
Video
Local Health Department taking appointments for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, November 3 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
First freeze in the Ozarks: tips and statics
Wagging & Walking – Jimmy
Video
Wednesday, November 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, November 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Evangel preps for must win game against Benedictine
Video
Seven St. Louis Cardinals now officially free agents
‘He’ll be ready’: Mahomes, Mathieu talk challenge of facing Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers
Former University of Missouri head football coach Warren Powers dead at 80
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Ozarks Live – Celebrity Corner & ET – 11/03/2021
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Nov 3, 2021 / 05:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2021 / 05:22 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Host Chat
Dollars And Sense -
Hy-Vee What's Cooking
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Two dead in head-on crash near Purdy, Missouri; including a teenager
Gypsy Blanchard is anticipating a parole hearing in December
Manager left ‘heartbroken’ after theft at Lights of Joy Christmas display
Video
SONIC Drive-In Hard Seltzer is now sold at Missouri retailers
The Nixa mayoral recall election results are in
Video