Ozarks Live – Celebrity Corner & Entertainment Tonight – 10/26/2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After completing their inaugural season, KC NWSL is getting a NWSL specific stadium and it's coming to the Berkley Riverfront.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Chris Long said. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”