FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday morning, the prosecution continued their examination of an expert witness from the U.S. Department of Justice as the Josh Duggar child pornography trial continued in Fayetteville.

Beginning shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, computer forensics expert and High Technology Investigative Unit (HTIU) director James Fottrell walked the jury through a comprehensive examination of exactly what was found on the HP computer at Duggar's car lot.