Ozarks Live – Cami & Blake Chat with Survivor Season 33 Winner Adam Klein – 11/24/2021

BRANSON, Mo. – On November 26-27, the Taneyhills Library will hold its first-ever Black Friday sale. The library’s director, Marsha Schemper-Carlock, said the idea came from her new store manager, Katie Michaels.

"We've never been opened the Friday after Thanksgiving so we thought, let's give it a try,” said Schemper-Carlock. “She was one who came up with the clever idea of you know everything black is going to be on sale. Anything in the thrift store that has black on it will be 25% off and anything in the bookstore that has a black cover will get 25% off as well, and then if you spend $25 or more, then you get a free gift."