Ozarks Live – 417 Foodist – 11/08/2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two more homicides and a shooting in St. Louis may be connected to a man charged for two other murders. Perez Reed, 25, may be connected to a total of four murders in September. He was apprehended by an FBI task force Saturday and is in federal custody. Investigators say Reed shot some of the victims in the same, “distinctive manner.”

Detectives will be applying for murder charges at the Circuit Attorney’s Office today. Police say that Reed was apprehended by the federal agents for, "Interstate Transportation of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony."