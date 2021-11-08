Ozarks Live – 417 Foodist – 11/08/2021

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
COVID Vaccine Updates
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
The Discovery Center becomes semifinalist for $1 million education grant
Man faces several charges for Saturday morning crime spree
FBI task force arrests suspected serial killer in St. Louis
Video
Silver Dollar City nominated for best holiday event in U.S.
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Yoda
Video
Top Stories
Monday, November 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Saturday, November 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Cardinals reliever T.J. McFarland signs one-year contract
‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans
Panthers win first GLVC Tournament game since 2008
Video
Love lost at Arrowhead as Chiefs beat Packers in sloppy outing for both teams
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
ITEC Attractions
Beyond The Lens
Extravaganza Mel’s Hardluck Diner
Clay Cooper
Branson Landing
Search
Search
Search
Ozarks Live – 417 Foodist – 11/08/2021
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Nov 8, 2021 / 05:03 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2021 / 05:03 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Host Chat
Dollars And Sense -
Hy-Vee What's Cooking
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Two arrested in multiple Branson crimes including the car fire at the Landing
Video
Several Webster County men charged with crimes against children
Kansas City Chiefs fans react to petition to bench Patrick Mahomes
Video
‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans
Derik Osborn’s new attorney files intent to appeal guilty verdict