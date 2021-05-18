Ozarks Everyday Fitness – 5/18/21

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The real estate lawsuit involving ALB Investments, LLC, associated with Josh Duggar, is not over. Duggar's new attorney is requesting for the "Quiet Title" September 2020 court decision to be reversed.

In January 2021, Springdale attorney Samuel Adam Martin filed a motion in the Arkansas Court of Appeals on behalf of ALB Investments, LLC (appellant) against Carl Echols (appellee).