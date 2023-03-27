Great teachers change students’ lives everyday, and WGU would like to help! Do you know an outstanding teacher who needs help funding an interesting classroom project?

Nominate yourself, a colleague or a friend who brings education to life through innovative teaching.

The ideal nominee is an outstanding teacher who inspires their students to love learning and has a specific classroom project in mind that just needs funding to make it possible. Nominate an outstanding teacher today by clicking here!

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!