National Thriftstore Day – 8/17/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
Springfield Police investigating shooting; suspect barricaded in apartment
Study: Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 despite PPE
YouTuber designs gun that shoots masks onto faces of those who refuse to wear them
Video
Democrats to open a new kind of convention
Live
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Monday, August 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, August 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm
Sunday, August 16 Forecast
Video
Saturday, August 15 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22% at Arrowhead; tickets go on sale next week
Top Stories
The Chiefs are preparing for a title defense with a new face in the backfield
Video
No tailgating permitted for 2020 Razorback football season
The Chiefs are preparing for a title defense with a new face in the backfield
Injuries mounting as Chiefs press on with padded practices
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
9th Annual Christian Construction & KOZL Man Show Expo
Search
Search
Search
National Thriftstore Day – 8/17/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Aug 17, 2020 / 04:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2020 / 04:17 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Father accused of killing son behind garage in Bolivar
Gallery
Springfield Police seize more than a pound of Heroin after search warrant
Springfield Police investigating shooting; suspect barricaded in apartment
How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
Springfield-Greene County adds 174 cases to online COVID-19 dashboard over weekend