National Bacon Lovers Day – 8/20/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
Greene County Commission approves 35 additional CARES Act Relief Fund grants
Missouri Job Center opens its new location in Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs announce fan experience changes related to American Indian issues
Video
First new movies set to release in theaters since March
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Iowa Update with Beth Finello – 8/20/20
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, August 20 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, August 19 Evening Forecast
Video
Wednesday, August 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, August 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Missouri State swimmers in self-quarantine following positive Covid-19 test
Top Stories
Lehman, Bertsch lead after day 1 at Buffalo Ridge
Video
Families, Fans preparing for HS Football
Video
Champions Tour sets up camp in Hollister for back to back Bass Pro events
Video
Evangel says no fans or tailgating until at least October
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
National Bacon Lovers Day – 8/20/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 04:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2020 / 04:19 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Springfield Mayor sends letter to Governor, asking for statewide mask mandate
Kansas City Chiefs announce fan experience changes related to American Indian issues
Video
Local News
Near record-breaking giant walkingstick found at a Neosho home
KKK recruitment flyers found in, and near, Baxter County