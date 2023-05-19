We want to help employers diversify their workforce and retain them too. A starting point is fostering a workplace with real employee connections and an awareness of those we’re working with.

FULL DESCRIPTION

Speed dating in a professional setting might initially come off as a strange concept, but it can be an amazing way to create some quick connections for any team by engaging team members with a deeply curious mindset. – Choose People

Why attend this Multicultural Speed Dating event?

– Learn about new people from different countries and cultures

– Meet employers and potentially land your dream job!

– Taste a meal from a new culture

Date: Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: The efactory, IDEA Loft

Hosts: Purpose Connect and The Geek Foundation

