We want to help employers diversify their workforce and retain them too. A starting point is fostering a workplace with real employee connections and an awareness of those we’re working with.
FULL DESCRIPTION
Speed dating in a professional setting might initially come off as a strange concept, but it can be an amazing way to create some quick connections for any team by engaging team members with a deeply curious mindset. – Choose People
Why attend this Multicultural Speed Dating event?
– Learn about new people from different countries and cultures
– Meet employers and potentially land your dream job!
– Taste a meal from a new culture
Date: Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: The efactory, IDEA Loft
Hosts: Purpose Connect and The Geek Foundation
